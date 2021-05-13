Google launched its long-anticipated structured data testing tool in May 2021, more than a year after it dropped the curtain on its previous data testing instrument.

The newly launched Schema Markup Validator is a public beta, allowing users to submit URLs for testing.

But exactly how do structured data testing results aid websites to determine functionality and effectiveness?

In its most basic sense, structured data implies the organisation of information in a manner that validates it as a rich search result in search engines.

Simply put, these schema markups are how search engines translate the essence of a URL and display it in an orderly and striking manner.

A rich search result denotes that a website features on the search engine result pages (SERPs).

Ultimately, any digitised form of marketing and business exposure aims to optimise prioritisation in search listings.

Structured data serves another crucial role when it comes to internet searches.

It is widely known and accepted that the internet and digitisation are becoming larger and more complex.

This poses a challenge for search engines, especially those with prominent global traffic, such as Google.

Organising, ordering and prioritising information according to search parameter inputs amalgamate into a monumental task.

Helping your business stand out from the crowd

Marketing and digitisation experts believe that structured data not only assists search engines such as Google to achieve this task, but also:

Enhances search engine optimisation (SEO) by effectively translating and organising keywords and keyword match phrases.

Assists search engines to make sense of specific content, and by doing so contributes to better and more accurate search rankings.

Allows for the presentation of more detailed information on SERPs.

Expedites the end-user search process.

Digital media companies underpin the increasing importance of structured data testing tools.

Additionally, professionals feel that these tools help search engines to:

Better promote businesses, brands and marketing content.

Produce accurate and relevant search outcomes.

Display more information similar to meta descriptions.

Incorporate knowledge graphs and panels, and focus on specific brands.

Recognise ranking keywords for SEO.

Escalate organic business generation.

Google’s newly introduced Schema Markup Validator is much the same as Google’s previous data structured testing tool.

Users simply enter the desired URL, and the validator runs its tests and produces the results.

The Schema Markup Validator includes a synopsis and interpretation of the results graph, and also identifies syntax errors.

Online businesses can use structured data testing and results to improve SEO content and pinpoint ranking problems pertaining to keywords and keyword match phrases.

At present, structured data does not affect the rankings on SERPs, but experts feel that it is a matter of time before structured data results impact rankings on search engines.

Engaging the services of professional marketing and media agents is crucial if your company wants to be seen and remain seen on the internet.

The business world is transforming and entering a digital era – developing content that delivers top structured data results will promote your business and its goals.