Two-thirds of consumers will increase social media usage in a post-lockdown world after becoming accustomed to reading and watching content.

A new report from Influencer found that consumer habits on social media have changed significantly since March, with many people now even more comfortable with extended sessions on sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

More than 1,000 people aged between 16 and 64 in the UK and U.S respectively were polled for their opinions on social media during late spring and 72% said that they had been spending more time each day engaging with influencers and brands across various platforms.

The increase in content consumption was driven by the lockdown period, which restricted people’s real-world activities and forced them to seek solace in digital experiences.

The study found that younger people, particularly Gen Z, were already browsing social platforms extensively before March, but 84% of this group now say that their usage has increased.

Older users, including baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964, also reported higher usage, with 68% saying that they now log onto sites more to find and consume content.

It would be normal to see these patterns of behaviour change when COVID-19 restrictions are removed entirely, but the study found that this is not likely to be the case.

Will this social media usage continue post-coronavirus?

69% of baby boomers are likely to continue using social media to the same extent.

63% of millennials except the use social media to the same extent.

57% of Gen Z assume that they will use social media in the same way.

This is encouraging for brands that are already managing social media campaigns and enjoying success as the demand for engaging, high-quality posts is set to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

It is also a reminder to other marketers that there has never been a better time to craft a social media strategy with usage at an all-time high.