Skills shortages are becoming a major problem for global businesses, as only a third claim that they have access to the talent, expertise and tech they need to keep digital projects on track, a new study by MuleSoft has found.

Heading into the new year, glaring skills gaps suggest that a rebound to normality in 2021 will be a challenge for many enterprises, especially with the recent pivot to digital-only communications and content consumption.

Of the 1,739 employees at medium to large organisations surveyed, 63% admitted that they don’t have sufficient skill sets or access to the software and tools that can support their campaigns.

This is despite the fact that 82% believe that data, apps and cutting-edge tech is now so important that they cannot complete core tasks effectively amid the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The presence of silos is also an issue, as only 29% rate their company’s ability to connect and leverage multiple data sources to support the business as “very effective”.

MuleSoft’s CEO Brent Hayward said that businesses in every industry are now required to meet the fast-changing needs of its customers but that fundamental problems are holding them back.

He added that the research offers conclusive evidence that companies need to make better use of data as a “critical asset” to drive business value, which is something that is central to marketing and other departments.

“Organisations need to empower every employee to unlock and integrate data – no matter where it resides – to deliver critical time-sensitive projects and innovation at scale, while making products and services more connected than ever,” Hayward said.

The report also found that 51% of employees are frustrated by inefficiency in IT that makes it more difficult to deliver digital projects successfully – an issue that often manifests due to a dearth of the right skills.

