Online shoppers are browsing for content more frequently and are now more likely to purchase products after viewing that content amid a marked increase in digital buying since the start of the pandemic.

In a new study, BrightEdge found that search interest has risen in recent months across the majority of industries and that this trend will strengthen during what is expected to be a busy festive shopping season.

Six in 10 consumers say that they have shopped more online this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 73% plan to continue with the same digital buying habits in the future, regardless of any vaccine developments.

BrightEdge added: “What digital marketers and SEOs have long known is finally coming to fruition: online shopping is convenient and easy. Now the trick is to make SEO important within your organization.”

The report listed a number of different online search categories that are currently seeing an incredible spike in queries on Google and other search engines.

These include consumer electronics, online learning, digital transformation, apparel and footwear, IT management, customer experience and streaming.

Not surprisingly, flights, hotels, concerts and restaurants are among the search categories that have seen a decline since March.

The trending categories cover both B2B and B2C marketing environments, so many brands now have a unique opportunity to use content to become more visible in search and attract the interest of online audiences.

SEO is also critical, and the report said that brands should do everything they can during the next few weeks to fully understand the way that customers move through the sales cycle.

BrightEdge did caution that the traditional customer journey is being “radically altered” in various industries due to the rise in online buying.

Those able to gain insights about the new breed of digital-savvy customers will be best placed to deliver the engaging experiences that will convert and drive sales.