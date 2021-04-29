Any consumer or customer–reliant company recognises the importance of marketing.

However, it is often challenging to prove the impact of marketing in tangibles such as measurable profits.

The inability to demonstrate ROI is one of the main reasons why marketing budgets suffer cuts and cancellations.

Marketing ROI is not an emerging business issue though.

Forbes reported that many businesses entered a digital and content marketing frenzy without clear objectives and sound financial analytic tools in place.

The said journal went on to state that although not all marketing goals “have a specific monetary value, they are all measurable and can be assigned a dollar value if you don’t mind doing a little research”.

Content marketing experts stated that the COVID-19 global crisis cast a renewed spotlight on marketing budgets and examined whether these are truly necessary during economic dilemmas caused by catastrophes such as this pandemic.

Sales enablement – a continued process of arming sales and marketing teams with the tools and resources to market more and gain more – has been proposed as a paradoxical strategy to keep businesses afloat in trying times.

Platforms specialising in sales enablement advocate a simple way to translate your marketing achievements to financial tangibles.

You deduct your return from your investment, divide it by your total investment, and relay the outcome to a percentage.

Everything in marketing starts with a lead:

How many leads do an advertising campaign, blog, product pages, and so on , generate?

Do lead response and reaction result in profitable deliverables?

Research has shown that the quality and impact of your content are directly linked to the generation of leads.

How to generate a pool of leads

Content marketing professionals postulate that the intricacies of business exposure and lead generation rely on:

Well-developed, directed content designed around a target audience.

Selecting the correct marketing channels to showcase this content.

Engaging calls to action (CTAs) that urge your potential lead to take action. These action s can be anything from accessing your product description pages (PDPs) to signing up for a weekly or monthly newsletter.

Getting your potential lead to access a landing page and share the necessary information. Once this is done, your platform for further engagement is created.

A landing page has been described as that crucial ace up your sleeve.

This is where you create and sustain a customer pool.

It is also the basis for measuring the success – or failure – of your marketing drives.

Leading marketing experts maintain that your landing page metrics and lead nurturing metrics go hand in hand.

Sales enablement relies on the theory of spending more to get more.

Countless businesses went silent and perished in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those that remained afloat followed aggressive marketing plans, investigated new digitised platforms for doing business, and, significantly, adapted and learned.

Studies support the value of a professional content marketer to manage your sales enablement initiatives.

Investing in the development of solid marketing content will ultimately steer your company through choppy and stormy seas.

Sales enablement provides a gateway where pennies are turned into pounds.