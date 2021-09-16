Marketers often look at the different forms of marketing as separate elements functioning in isolated compartments.

All the various aspects and approaches of marketing aim to generate profits and justify the money invested in marketing initiatives and campaigns.

Studies indicate that people in the marketing industry tend to develop and focus on one form of marketing and how to achieve results with that one form – for example, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.

Few explore the possibilities and utilise the overlapping qualities of these fields to attain mutual benefits and outcomes.

Analyses, however, indicate that experienced marketing professionals combine strategies as complementary tools to achieve interchangeable outcomes.

Recent reports investigated how using PPC advertising and content marketing in tandem can boost and expedite a return on investment (ROI).

PPC advertising is not a new trend or initiative.

The concept originated during the mid-1990s and has since gained momentum along with the technological evolutions and advances on the internet and search engines.

The basic principles, however, remain the same.

Every time an internet user clicks on a company’s ad, that company pays a fee to the digital advertising platform.

Audits and research indicate that PPC remains the most popular advertising and costly method for digital marketing.

In May 2021, CNBC Business reported that Alphabet, Google’s holding company, generated approximately $183bn in revenue.

Google Ads, the world’s most dominant advertising platform, contributed more than 80% to that revenue.

PPC advertising is the main contributor to Google Ads’ revenue.

Marketing experts recognised that this signifies more than large market potentials and explored how to justify the spend on PPC by converting these clicks into buys and customer loyalty through content marketing.

Articles highlight the obvious difference between PPC and content marketing.

PPC aims to achieve an immediate ROI, whereas content marketing is a slower process that gradually introduces a brand and aims to gain customer trust and loyalty in the brand itself.

Combining the two to achieve broader outcomes may seem like a paradox.

Marketing gurus, however, believe that PPC marketers only focus on getting target audiences to landing pages for purchasing conversions.

Surveys indicate that many PPC campaigns fall flat because of this approach.

Reports show that these landing pages frustrate visitors, who feel that they are only exposed to hard sells and are not getting any true value from the landing pages.

A recent survey revealed that 57% of internet users – or ‘clickers’ – are willing to buy from brands they trust.

Content Marketing Institute discovered that landing pages displaying legitimacy information and content that validate and develop trust in a brand establish successful conversions and expansions of customer bases.

Indicators are that landing pages with meaningful content that connects with target audiences realise tangible and sustained ROI.

