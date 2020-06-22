Publishing personalised content has helped 93% of companies increase revenue, according to new findings from the ‘2020 B2B Digital Experience Report’ released by Episerver.

Websites remain the primary destination for content marketing materials, and for good reason, as nine in ten companies say that releasing articles, blogs and videos via this hub can drive higher turnover.

Personalisation has been a major trend for some time now, and the report reaffirms the view that marketers will benefit if they take the time to serve up content that is tailored to the needs of specific customers rather than viewing the audience as monolithic.

Just 7% of respondents say that personalised content has not had a positive impact on revenue.

For this small group, privacy appears to be the main issue that has prevented them from adopting personalisation.

Four in 10 of those who are publishing content regularly but not personalising it say that it is because “customers value their privacy”.

However, especially in B2B industries, clients and buyers expect a certain degree of personalisation as they want content that speaks to their specific issues and pain points.

The report noted: “We know there is a dynamic line between personalization and privacy but B2B leaders indicate they are not concerned about the misuse of their data but rather prefer the convenience of it all.”

Personalisation is just one of the methods that marketers are now using to support a new “customer-centric” focus for strategies and campaigns.

Another recent study published by UserTesting and titled the ‘2020 CX Industry Report’ found that almost two-thirds of marketers view their organisation as customer-centric.

The majority also said that their company is doing everything it can to craft better customer experiences and that content is at the heart of these efforts.

The study found that marketers should also look to make use of customer feedback to support better processes.