The number of content requests from B2B buyers has risen for the third year in a row, according to a new report released by NetLine Corporation.

The ‘2020 State of B2B Content Consumption and Demand Report for Marketers’ found that there is a growing demand for content that offers practical insights, advice and information and enables professionals to make important, real-world decisions.

While these professionals would like to find and then read or watch the content they need within a short time frame, the study found that there is also an increasing ‘consumption gap’.

This gap is the time it takes between an employee’s initial content request and when they have finished consuming it in its entirety.

One reason for this may be inconsistency on the part of marketers who may still be struggling to reach and connect with key B2B buyers at the right moment.

NetLine noted that marketers may need to focus on making a greater impact with each engagement to improve their own campaigns and to support B2B consumers better.

B2B professionals are enjoying the content they consume though.

Two-thirds of all B2B professionals who took part in the study are at manager level or higher, which highlights how important content now is to senior-level employees.

Senior directors are the most efficient with content overall as they consume articles, whitepapers and editorials faster after requests than anyone else.

In contrast, C-suite and executive VPs take 16% longer on average to get through the content they ask for.

Brands that are looking to deliver relevant content materials during the working week may want to schedule publishing dates for specific times.

This is because the study found that Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days to engage with B2B audiences.

NetLine said in a press release that the latest report would help marketers to support key decisions and improve ROI.