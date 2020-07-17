More than a quarter of people click on the first organic result in Google search rankings, according to a new study published this week by Sistrix.

Over 80m keywords and scores of search results were analysed as part of the research, which aims to inform marketers about the actions that people take after they have entered a query into Google.

The good news is that all of the top rankings deliver relatively healthy click-through rates, but perhaps not surprisingly, the first position is the best by far.

The average click-through rate for the top ranking is 28.5%, which is almost double the 15.7% average for the second position.

Clicks taper off thereafter, with the third and fourth positions delivering click-through rates of 11.0% and 8%, respectively.

The 10th position has a 2.5% click-through rate and earns around 10% of the clicks that the first position receives.

The findings highlight how important it is for brands to optimise SEO to boost performance in SERPs.

However, the study found that some factors may be out of their control.

This is because the SERP layout can have an impact on the number of clicks that a listing gets.

For example, SERPs with featured snippets can expect a click-through rate that comes in 5.3% below the average.

Knowledge panels can also hog the limelight and lead to the top ranking getting 16% of clicks on average, down from a much healthier 28%.

The study said that the top two organic positions generally take a hit when knowledge panels are present.

It noted: “Many users appear to find the information they are looking for in the Knowledge Panel – especially on their smartphones, where each time a page is loaded it takes a lot of time.”

The study concluded that “SERP layout of the keyword” is something that brands should now consider when evaluating click-through rates rather than just search volume alone.