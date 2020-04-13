Content marketers have an opportunity to engage with “literally captive audiences” during the lockdowns being implemented across Europe and in North America, according to a new report released on Monday by Unruly.

The ‘COVID-19 Consumer Survey’ found that general usage of devices and services “is way up” and that brands have an opportunity to put forth informative and relevant content and ads to the scores of consumers staying at home.

Of the 2,638 consumers polled, 50% said that their smartphone usage has spiked since the start of the outbreak.

A similar number said the same for connected TVs, laptops, desktops, tablets and games consoles.

Time spent indoors has resulted in a significant increase in screen time, a change in behaviour that will benefit the media industry and publishers in the short term.

An advertiser noted that the situation is unprecedented and represents “one of the most engaged and literally captive audiences of our lifetime”.

It appears that consumers want a mix of brand-related content and pieces covering the response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A quarter of respondents said that they want brands to show the ways that they are supporting staff and helping customers as the crisis plays out.

A fifth also wants ads that offer information about COVID-19.

Alongside this, 17% want content that shows some sort of normalcy despite outside events and a further 17% want humour and positive ads to help them through.

“The vast majority of consumers still want to see ads,” vice president of Insight Terence Scroope said in a press release.

He added: “But the key to success is in the content and the way a message is conveyed.”

Almost half of younger adults aged between 18 and 24 want brands to deliver content via online video, while 53% of all consumers would prefer more traditional formats.