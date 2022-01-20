Several LinkedIn account holders recently noticed and reported receiving numerous requests to subscribe to newsletters from different companies and brands.

One person reported receiving six ‘subscribe-to-click’ newsletter invitations in a single day.

Content Marketing Institute (CMI), a media enterprise focusing on the advancement of content marketing through various print and digital means, investigated this sudden escalation of LinkedIn newsletter requests.

It appears that LinkedIn broadened its newsletter creation feature and made it available to more people.

Indications are that the digital connect platform will continue to do so in the months to come.

In an effort to discover if these newsletters add value and drive organic website traffic, CMI approached LinkedIn and several brands and marketing agencies.

When asked, Lorraine K. Lee, the editorial lead for the newsletter launch, stated that the LinkedIn newsletter evolved and grew from the LinkedIn articles feature.

She went on to say that the newsletter feature aims to keep the LinkedIn audience informed about topics and stories related to connected brands and enables brands and newsletter creators to connect with their followers.

Lee said: “A company that’s writing a newsletter each week sharing high-level policies or updates isn’t going to get a lot of traction. A company that shares employee stories or struggles the HR team faced when implementing remote work policies is. Any time you can tell a story and show what’s behind the curtain – that’s what will help you engage and grow your audience.”

CMI found that marketing agencies echoed the value of LinkedIn’s unique newsletter approach.

Marketing professionals indicated that the invitation-only newsletter exponentially increased organic traffic, with one company gaining as many as 100,000 subscribers during the first 10 months of requesting people to subscribe to its newsletter.

Some content marketing agencies stipulated that it took very little effort to generate their newsletters.

They simply repurposed older, but evergreen, blog posts and incorporated the content in their LinkedIn newsletters.

Reportedly, this approach gained as much as 90% of new visitors to websites.

These industry professionals also indicated that it’s easy to set up newsletters with the step-by-step process and templates provided by the platform.

The global media company Forbes reflected the value of newsletters and reported that while LinkedIn is a good platform to establish connections, it also provides a pathway for sharing ideas, conversations and learnings.

In August 2021, Forbes published a report that explored the merits of digital word-of-mouth marketing and spotlighted LinkedIn as one of the top word-of-mouth virtual channels.

This article emphasised how a lot of business is driven by what people have to say about a brand, service or company.

Some in the industry believe that word-of-mouth evaluations have more impact than public relations and marketing drives.

Content marketing agencies trust that the LinkedIn newsletter provides their clients with a golden opportunity to connect with and get word-of-mouth experiences across to their audiences.

Industry professionals recommend that brands seek out the services of reputable content marketers to develop and refine their LinkedIn newsletter content.