Recent reports once again spotlighted and sparked debate regarding Google’s content management ethics.

A lawsuit, spearheaded by the State of Texas and representing 16 other Republican states, alleges that Google intentionally boosts the pages using its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) protocol.

This complaint went so far as to allege that the tech giant throttled the loading and appearance speeds of non-AMP pages, which in turn negatively affect header bidding.

Publishers prefer header bidding as an alternative to Google’s ‘waterfall’ approach, which mostly favours Google’s ad platforms.

Numerous statements emphasise that publishers feel that header bidding has the potential to generate better revenues and is also more transparent.

The so-called ‘waterfall’ model prioritises pages from top to bottom and mainly bases this order on things such as past performance and latency.

Header bidding, on the other hand, relays notifications to multiple sources such as SSPs (supply-side platforms) and gives publishers a chance to simultaneously offer and gain advertising space.

The renewed interest in Google’s dealings with advertisers not using its tools or protocols was sparked when unredacted sections of the mentioned complaint came to light.

The complainants filed the initial lawsuit on 9th September 2021, with most of the information being kept under lock and key.

However, on 22nd October 2021, a Manhattan judge ordered the release of unredacted sections.

The specifics around the allegations maintain that Google’s AMP initiative was no less than a farce to compel publishers to use the format and curb advertising that does not subscribe to the Google ad exchanges.

Google issued a statement following these events.

Allie Bodack, a spokesperson for Google, defended the tech giant and maintained that the lawsuit is highly inaccurate and erroneous.

In this official statement, she said that Google’s “advertising technologies help websites and apps fund their content, and enable small businesses to reach customers around the world. There is vigorous competition in online advertising, which has reduced ad tech fees, and expanded options for publishers and advertiser.”

Bodack went on to say that Google will vigorously defend itself against these allegations.

This big tech company launched AMP in October 2015, describing it as an open-source project to optimise content for mobile and increase loading speeds across all devices.

When AMP came onto the scene, Google emphasised enhancing load speeds for rich content containing animations, videos and graphics in conjunction with smart ads.

Some industry professionals confirm that they are not too fond of AMP as it requires the publishing of content on servers not owned by the creators, and it forces content developers to use templates that they cannot control.

AMP did, however, offer better mobile performance and user experience and increased advertising visibility on Google, which inarguably remains the largest search engine worldwide.

Understandably, the content marketing sector is concerned about these allegations as they come on the back of other Google mistrust complaints.

Should these complaints prove to be valid, it will adversely affect the trust relationship between Google and publishers.