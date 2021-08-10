If you want to be at the top of the pile in the search engine rankings, it is vital to have a well-thought-out and well-executed content marketing strategy.

For many small business owners without a dedicated digital marketing team, however, developing and delivering this can often seem like an insurmountable task. This is particularly the case where it feels like time spent on your digital marketing strategy is taking resources away from the other day-to-day tasks of running your business.

This does not need to be the case, however. Although developing a comprehensive content marketing strategy might require the expertise of a dedicated digital marketing professional, there are nevertheless some basic tips, tricks and strategies you can follow that will help you get started.

With that said, in this article, we will set out some basic, low-commitment steps you can take now that will help you to bring a little bit more structure to your content marketing strategy. Whether you are looking for ways to boost the impact of a blog post, or to convert click-throughs to sales, this could be just the article you need to make your content strategy a success.

Step 1: Understand the power of SEO

One of the most important areas of digital marketing to get a handle on before attempting any of the other tips included in this blog post is to really understand SEO.

Without a firm understanding of what SEO is, how it works, and what value it can bring to your business, it will be difficult to properly develop a content marketing strategy.

Given that search engines have become such a ubiquitous tool in our daily lives, you would be seriously missing out if you failed to grapple with the commercial opportunities this tool presents. Understanding why search engines are important, how customers use them, and how they can work in your favour is essential to boosting your presence online.

With this in mind, focus on understanding how keywords work and how you can integrate them into your content to ensure that your blog posts rank higher on Google searches. Similarly, get to grips with on-site and off-site SEO and how they can boost the impact of your content.

By getting to grips with SEO, you will give yourself the opportunity to not only boost traffic towards your website, but also develop your business as a brand authority.

Step 2: Utilise different forms of media

When it comes to developing your content marketing strategy, the old saying ‘Variety is the spice of life’ proves particularly true.

The average internet user will respond to and interact with different media types in different ways. There is, for example, a considerable difference between how users react to a blog post or article and how they react to a video or podcast.

With that said, a well-thought-out content marketing strategy will understand the differences between each form of digital media and will be able to use these differences to their advantage. Don’t be afraid to utilise different media forms and to mix them up where necessary.

Different types of media will appeal to different customers. For this reason, if you want to maximise your reach to current and potential customers, you need to make sure that you use a variety of media types.

Step 3: Research, research, research!

Once you have got to grips with what SEO is and how different forms of media can be used in a content marketing strategy, the next thing you need to do is research your audience.

Digital marketing content will only be successful once you know who your target audience is. There is a huge amount of valuable information to be gained by establishing what websites your potential customers are visiting, what kind of content they engage with the most, and how and where they share content.

While there are many different tools you can use to undertake this task, Google has provided a useful suite of tools in both the Google Analytics tools and the Google Demographics and Interests tools. These can be used to extract valuable demographic information about your customer base or website traffic.

By establishing who your customers are and what they respond to, you will be able to figure out a more targeted content marketing strategy. Although this research can often be time consuming, it more than pays off in the end.

Step 4: Measure your results and take stock

Although it might seem like an obvious tip, you would be surprised at how often it is overlooked!

Measuring the results of all the effort you are putting into your content marketing strategy will give you a sense of whether or not it has been successful. More importantly, however, you can then use this information to refine your strategy or to give you a sense of whether a different approach is needed.

Some of the key metrics you should take note of include consumption metrics (time spent on page, page views, bounce rate), social sharing metrics, lead generation metrics, and sales metrics. When considered all together, these metrics will give you a nice overview of what impact your content marketing is having on the health of the business.

Step 5: Don’t be afraid to ask for help

An important part of executing an effective content marketing strategy is knowing when to ask for help.

For many small business owners, this can often be the most difficult step to take. This is particularly true given that many small business or website owners often pride themselves on being self-sufficient.

This is not always the best approach to take, however, particularly when you are dealing with something that requires a reasonably high degree of expertise, such as digital marketing. Another benefit of outsourcing some of this work is that it frees you up to focus on other areas of your business.

With that said, if you have read the above and are beginning to get a sense that the best option for you might be to seek some professional help and expertise, please feel free to reach out to the Purecontent team today. By booking a one-on-one consultation, we can help you develop a content marketing strategy that suits your business needs.