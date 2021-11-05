The annual UN Climate Change Conference commenced on 31st October 2021 in Glasgow.

It once again brings the environmentally conscious and sustainability efforts of governments and companies under the magnifying glass.

The opening ceremony was held on 1st November 2021, during which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned the world that “humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change”.

Otherworld leaders such as US President Jo Biden echoed Johnson’s words and emphasised that the Earth is now in a do-or-die situation.

While dignitaries and representatives from nations across the world attended the first day of the conference and listened to the opening remarks, several protests occurred throughout Glasgow, contesting that the conference and its attending politicians do little more than window dress and do not turn their words into actions.

One of these protests was led by the Millennial climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Brands and companies recognised that they might be evaluated in the same light and put forth efforts to distinguish their environmental commitments.

Several companies, such as the Scottish brewery Tennent, used this climate change conference as an opportunity to launch new advertising campaigns highlighting their sustainability agendas.

Well-known brands also embarked on initiatives to highlight environmental challenges, such as Hellmann’s with its ‘The Food Waste Effect’ instalment and Unilever’s ‘The Vegetarian Butcher’ highlighting the impacts of meat consumption on the environment.

Content marketing specialists recognised the expressed needs of younger audiences, such as the Generation Z and Millennial groups, to see a difference in how companies approach climate change initiatives.

Statistics indicate that these younger generations constitute the largest usage percentages in terms of e-commerce, electronic devices and the assimilation of digital content.

Industry experts state that content reflecting sustainability agendas should also detail a brand’s or company’s tangible actions to curb climate change to satisfy Generation Z and Millennial audiences.

Studies find that many admin-driven and marketing companies are under the false impression that their business activities and operations do not impact the environment.

Analyses, however, indicate that devices such as laptops and phones have significant carbon and plastic footprints.

Climate advocates, therefore, advise that companies carefully and openly consider environmental impacts before developing sustainability content to promote their business operations.

Content marketing professionals found that the incorporation of climate-conscious and environmental content marketing strategies promotes business appeal among the younger Generation Z and Millennial groups.

Reports found that these generations are informed and not interested in greenwashing and otherwise misleading promotions and content.

Industry professionals, therefore, recommend that climate change-oriented content exposes problem areas and highlights tangible results to appeal to younger and more informed audiences.

