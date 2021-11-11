Microsoft recently launched its IndexNow initiative, which instantly notifies search engines of new content, website changes, and updates.

These notifications aid the timeous indexing of websites and SERPs (search engine result pages) rankings.

IndexNow is also being tested for possible incorporation by Google.

Initially, Google remained silent about the IndexNow crawling aid and did not confirm or deny the possibility of integrating this protocol.

The latest industry reports, however, confirm that the world’s most-used search engine is now willing to test IndexNow and quoted Google as saying it regards sustainability comprehensively, which invariably includes effective web indexing.

A spokesperson for this prominent search engine added that, “We’re encouraged by work to make web crawling more efficient, and we will be testing the potential benefits of this protocol.”

Microsoft did not rest on its laurels after the launch and incorporation of IndexNow in its Bing and Yandex search facilities.

The tech giant introduced an expansion to its online shopping options on Bing that aims to give online shoppers more options and allow retailers to reach more customers.

Bing Shopping now features shopper-oriented tabs, such as Departments, Deals, Trending Products, Stores, and Price Drops, containing all the information e-shoppers may want in one place.

Microsoft stated that these categorised commerce options allow shoppers to easily compare similar products and prices and find what they want without having to fish around on the internet.

Marketing experts found that with Christmas – a worldwide prime shopping season – fast approaching, several virtual platforms such as Google and Facebook explored and implemented ways to boost the visibility of both small and large online retailers.

Microsoft’s Bing shopping initiatives are the latest to help customers to find what they’re looking for in the world of online shopping.

The Lead Product Manager at the big tech company, Sumit Chatterjee, explained how this product roadmap would connect e-shoppers and e-retailers.

Chatterjee detailed how Bing Shopping was driven by customer searches and usually only offered hits of retailers that advertised on the platforms.

This new functionality allows shoppers to compare and find all the listed products of participating stores.

Microsoft also indicated that it is placing a stronger emphasis on Bing Shopping and that these e-shopping options will soon be available on Microsoft Edge and Windows as well.

The shopping-across-stores tools will include updates, which will feature convenient access to both expert and customer reviews and ratings that cover an extensive range of products.

Marketing professionals anticipate that this move will have a significant impact on the broader online shopping environments.

Chatterjee indicated that approximately one billion e-shoppers cross the Bing Shopping threshold per annum.

This number can only grow as Microsoft eyes the Edge and Windows expansions.

Experts highlighted that this is a free listing service that provides retailers with an easy-to-use opportunity to expand their virtual exposure and customer bases.

Marketing fundis recommend that online retailers partner with professional content developers to create content that will appeal to and attract a broader online customer base.