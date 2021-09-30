Google recently issued search engine optimisation (SEO) guidelines to assist the designers and content marketers of e-commerce websites and advertising campaigns to tweak internet visibility and exposure.

The world’s leading search engine and digitised advertising platform stated: “When you share your e-commerce data and site structure with Google, Google can more easily find and parse your content, which allows your content to show up in Google Search and other Google surfaces.”

Google maintains that parsing your data and site layout increases digital exposure, which results in more online shoppers accessing your website, products and services.

Content marketing professionals afforded a closer look at Google’s SEO guide applauded the concise layout and easy-to-follow sections and accompanying guidelines.

The entire guide consists of seven pages that cover:

The Google platforms on which e-commerce content can appear. This section helps you understand Google’s different surfaces and platforms and how to target them.

Tips on which methods to use when sharing your product data.

How to structure data and provide clear information to enable Google to comprehend the meaning and intent of your website.

Launching a new e-commerce page and understanding how timing influences the registration of your website on Google.

Designing purposeful URLs that are not misleading and specifically address the requirements of the e-commerce sites and their exposures.

Designing and setting up links between pages that make sense so that Google Search and its other platforms understand the essential parts of your e-commerce website.

The impacts of pagination and incremental page loading on Google Search. This section contains tips on identifying and understanding general user experience (UX) trends relevant to e-commerce websites and how these enable Google to crawl and order your e-commerce content.

Recent news also highlighted how it is becoming increasingly difficult to advertise on social media platforms.

Privacy changes, such as those recently introduced by Apple and applied on all iOS devices, are one of the factors influencing social media advertising and the ease with which audiences can be targeted and reached.

This makes it even more challenging for e-commerce enterprises to find a visible spot in today’s digital arenas.

Google, in its mentioned SEO guidelines, emphasised that the content created to spotlight an e-commerce company and its initiatives should be designed to feature the company on multiple surfaces.

Industry experts concur that you will benefit more if your e-commerce website appears in more than one place.

You should therefore explore content, structures and data that meet the requirements of surfaces such as Google Search, Google Images, Google Lens, Google Shopping and Google Ads.

Consequently, your product data or descriptions, as the most apparent source of e-commerce content, must explore how you can connect with online shoppers during the different stages of their virtual shopping ventures.

Google recommends incorporating things such as product reviews, promotions, customer helplines and services, and video content such as live streams.

Covering these essentials is challenging. Partnering with professional e-commerce website developers and content creators will help spotlight your e-commerce business.