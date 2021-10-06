Marketing professionals continuously emphasise that the success of content marketing depends on a definite connection with an intended audience.

Recent reports detailed how this definite connection relies on producing and delivering valuable, honest and relatable content.

Industry experts strongly support this notion, but at the same time underpin that understanding an audience relies on the accurate analysis of consumer behaviours.

Cheetah Digital, a provider of marketing data gathering and analyses services, began October with a webinar series on how to tap into and extract only needed and value-adding information on customer behaviours.

Presentations in this series include:

• How marketers can interpret data to understand current and predict future customer behaviours.

• Understanding how customer data platforms (CDPs) work, and how to train marketers on the dos and don’ts of these platforms.

• How to incorporate mobile devices in content planning.

Webinars and articles such as these once again spotlight the importance of digital data analysis when it comes to truly understanding an audience.

Despite knowing how important customer data gathering and analyses are, the process is tedious and often confusing.

Reports detail how marketers should keep up with updates and policy changes on how to gain access to existing and potential customers.

Search engines place a high premium on customer privacy, and things such as cookie tracking and third-party clustered data have been phased out.

Digital marketing agencies also frequently voice that there is simply too much data to process and analyse.

Research findings by the CDP Institute reveal that roughly 31% of marketers feel that there is too much data to analyse.

This research also indicates that approximately 63% of marketers cannot pinpoint target audiences or customer profiles from gathered data.

Staying on top of psychographic data and consumer preferences may, however, not be enough to gain the much-needed in-depth insights required to understand and connect with a targeted brand audience.

These staggering findings give rise to various questions that might be resolved by webinars such as those offered by Cheetah Digital.

However, it remains crucial that content marketers can draw essential truths from data to define a target audience.

Prominent business-to-business (B2B) agencies singled out some best practices in customer data analysis:

• Clearly defined outcomes. What does a brand want to achieve with the customer data? This can be anything from retaining a certain customer base and forming firmer connections to recruiting new customers from upcoming generations.

• Only use data that matters. Trying to assimilate everything is overwhelming. Employ a minimalistic and cognitive approach. Formulate your key performance indicators (KPIs) and extract the data that informs these KPIs.

• Focus data-gathering efforts and fields on data that is needed. Experts maintain that companies can use their KPIs to determine their customer data needs.

• Consolidate data into a single customer view. Simplify to understand your audience. Unified data supports actionable insights.

Industry experts advise that companies source the services of professional marketers to analyse customer data and essentially understand a brand’s consumer base. This drives successful content.