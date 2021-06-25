The adverse effects of COVID-19 on industries and economies remain a cumbersome discussion point.

Historically, 2020 will always be labelled as the year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many feel mind-weary whenever they hear the words ‘COVID-19’, ‘coronavirus’, or ‘pandemic’.

The associated stigmas trigger instantaneous negative reactions.

People hesitate to acknowledge that some changes brought about by COVID-19 were positive.

This virus, whether or not one is resistant to the facts, motivated people to be more informed and aware.

Virtual shopping and entertainment experienced an exponential boom and introduced many people to an alternative way of conducting business.

Although internet-based functions such as online shopping have been gaining gradual ground, few truly explored the possibilities.

It may be that COVID-19 forced some hands and expedited the process.

The same applies to businesses.

Prior to the pandemic’s hold on the world, companies, small and large alike, knew of the traction that online shops and shopping was gaining, but few explored the tangible value of establishing online presences.

COVID-19 manifested a sink-or-swim scenario, and countless businesses managed to stay afloat during 2020 because they created online ‘outlets’.

The content marketing industry experienced a marked rise in activity as businesses rushed to make their online activities known.

Research Dive predicts that the global content marketing industry will attain revenues of more than $135m by 2026.

The stated research report further indicated an expected 16.2% compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2027.

Compared to the collective $42.2m revenue generation in 2018, it is clear that the coronavirus pandemic did not have a negative impact on the content marketing industry.

Exactly what drove this noteworthy rise in revenue?

Research implies that the pandemic and resultant safety restrictions drove this upsurge in online business establishments and online shopping activities.

Businesses, in particular, turned to content marketing software and content marketing agencies to establish platforms, connect with customers, and market services and products.

Trends indicate that although brick-and-mortar retailers are gradually opening their doors, there will not be a decline in online business functions or online shopping.

Experts feel that the pandemic forced people out of their comfort zones and that a global familiarisation with everything virtual occurred.

This shift emphasises content marketing and the quality of the content meant to steer a virtual business.

As such, professionals in the field identified several pitfalls that harm the quality of marketing content:

Content not informed by a standardised style guide results in a variegated panorama of information that confuses existing and potential customers.

Outdated and unverified facts and statistics mislead and break the valuable trust relationship between a business and its customers.

Fishing for customer details (such as email addresses to create leads) on every piece of content and information deters people. Some, but not all, quality content should be readily available and easy to access without having to jump through loops.

Not securing the personal data of existing and prospective customers with essentials such as HTTPS certificates and CAPTCHA verifications.

Companies can avoid these death traps by appointing a professional content marketing agency to create and drive online content.