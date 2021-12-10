The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement needs no introduction.

Since its inception in 2013, BLM has challenged many social constructs and injustices.

The murder of George Floyd in May 2020 catapulted this movement into the spotlight with the numerous racial protests orchestrated under its banner.

These protests went beyond the borders of the US, instigating worldwide protests on racism.

BLM initiatives are still making headlines two years after the death of George Floyd.

Fox Business, an American-based news channel, reported on 1st December 2021 that BLM suggested a nationwide boycott of so-called ‘white companies’ over the busiest shopping season of the year.

The movement cited a desire to end white supremacist capitalism as its motivator for the stated boycott.

Studies indicate that the BLM movement also spotlighted injustices and inclusivity issues regarding other cultural and social groups.

Content marketing professionals feel that reports such as these raise thought-provoking questions about the issue of inclusivity in content.

A prominent advertising media company explored why boycott initiatives such as the latest BLM move occur.

Indicators are that while everyone in the industry knows about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), few brands apply careful thought as to how to incorporate it in published content to embrace and attract audiences from all walks of life.

Analyses show that marginalised groups are simply ignored when it comes to marketing material.

A study in the US found that the 2020 US census established that there are 9.79 million American Indians or Alaska Natives in that country.

It further indicated that the largest part of this population consists of younger people residing outside reservations, and that they are frequent media users.

Michael Gray, president and executive creator at G+G – a company dedicated to American Indian and Alaska Native advertising – said that despite these statistical pointers, brands ignore these marginalised groups.

Content marketing experts state that trends such as these occur everywhere and are not just confined to a single country or a single group.

In an October 2020 report, Forbes said that brands should not only address DEI in their human resource acquisition practices, but also expand the principle and reflect it in their marketing initiatives and communications.

Studies show that published messages, content and advertisements reinforce discrimination and marginalisation issues when not following an inclusive approach.

Consequences, such as this newly instigated boycott by BLM, follow in the wake of ignoring marginalised groups in content.

The latest research asserts that audiences want brands to tell their stories and that this is the magnet that attracts and keeps customers.

Experts in the industry caution that inclusive content should be approached with due thought and consideration to achieve this personal identification and inclusion.

Surveys show that customers are easily alienated by content that, while appearing inclusive, contains either written or visual material that offends on some level.

Content marketing professionals agree with this and recommend that brands engage the services of specialist content marketers to produce the correct words and source inoffensive visual installations.