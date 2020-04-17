More than two-thirds of marketers are now using more web content compared to before the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a new study published by marketing software company NewsCred.

As companies prepare to reboot campaigns for a post-pandemic world, the survey points to content being a core part of strategies as brands attempt to adapt to the “rapidly evolving” landscape in the coming weeks and months.

A shift in priorities since the middle of March has resulted in a spike in investment in new channels.

The study found that 72% have already increased the publication of content across the web and 78% are expecting a surge in the number of virtual events as in-person conferences are postponed or cancelled entirely.

The change to strategies has already created new challenges for marketers.

42% of those polled said that their organisation does not have the “bandwidth” to create the content that customers need amid a shift in priorities and new requests.

In addition to reassessing the allocation of budgets, companies are also grappling with new work dynamics as teams embrace remote working.

A third of marketers say that they are now required to digitally attend more compulsory meetings and a similar number say that they now have to provide more status updates.

NewsCred’s CEO Shafqat Islam said that enterprises are trying to make sense of the “new normal” with full knowledge that core processes cannot merely be put off until a later date.

“Our hope is that by quantifying, surfacing, and discussing these specific marketing challenges, we can better help teams overcome these widespread obstacles and be more effective marketing leaders,” Islam noted.

He added that marketers were well versed in operating in a constantly evolving environment but that COVID-19 has exacerbated the issue and made it more difficult to keep content campaigns on track.