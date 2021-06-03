Google, according to Statista data, is undoubtedly the most used and popular search engine in the world.

As of February 2021, Google Search dominated 92.05% of the global market share.

Google’s aggregator services, such as Google Ads and Google Analytics, are equally popular.

Google News is another well-used aggregator service, and a significant percentage of Google searches relate to news and vice versa.

The Guardian reported on the findings of a rather controversial and contested 2018 study.

This study stated that Google News generated billions in news-embedded ads, outdoing the industry as a whole.

The figures quoted received wide criticism, and the study was even criticised by Google.

Although the postulations in the study might be exaggerated, exposure through Google News and advertisements in Google News pieces still make an impact and cannot be ignored.

The News Media Alliance estimates that news-related searches make up between 16% and 40% of all Google searches.

The influence and effect of these statistics must be taken into account during the development of marketing content and how news-related Google searches can be used to optimise online exposure.

Google’s new transparency policy follows in the wake of amendments incorporating manual actions in the content policies of Google News and Google Discover.

This transparency policy aims to decipher what users find helpful and credible, and directly and indirectly impacts marketing content on different levels.

Article-based aspects and formats will be used to provide users with a quick and synoptic glimpse of the context covered in a piece.

Topics, by-lines including the author’s authority and experience, publication date, and whether the article is based on news or opinions are evaluated to determine relevancy and relay potential context.

Site-based aspects will be used to relay the website’s objective, how a website is structured, and the possible information provided on the website.

The site-level data specifics include:

The context and breadth of information communicated through mission statements, listed policies, and standards.

Employee information such as biographies on both the company and editorial staff.

Specific, tangible contact details.

Organisation-specific information such as the corporate structure of a company, funding and sponsorship sources, political involvements, and social standing.

Google issued assurances that its transparency policy is inclusive and considerate of socio-economic changes.

Google takes the different approaches of nations and cultures into account, such as omitting the names of authors in countries where freedom of speech is suppressed.

Any business or enterprise either publishing news articles or wishing to gain online exposure must be cognizant of the changes and finer details of this transparency policy, highlighting the need for a professional web marketing specialist.

A professional web marketing specialist will have experts who provide guidance in this regard and can create content specific to established objectives.

The creation of online content to introduce and increase a company’s visibility involves an intricate process of evaluation and planning to generate the desired outcome.