Google said that it wants search results on mobile to “shine” after unveiling a newly designed format that will make it easier for people to access the content they need.

On Friday, Google’s lead designer Aileen Cheng lifted the lid on a fresh look for smartphone-based search, centred on several key design elements.

Cheng noted: “It’s about simplifying the experience and getting people to the information they’re looking for as clearly and quickly as possible.”

This means that sections and labels will be more prominent, with more white space between sections and rich results to help users focus on specific areas.

Cheng revealed that a new edge-to-edge design with minimal shadows aligns with the simpler and clearer philosophy, as users will feel like they have more “breathing room”.

Text is also getting bigger and bolder to aid quick scanning of results for valuable information.

Google will also use colour more effectively as a design cue to guide the eye to things that really matter.

While the overhaul is a departure from the old style, Cheng said that it still wanted it to feel like a Google service and that the overall aim was to make it “bubblier and bouncier”.

Google believes that the changes will make it more approachable and friendly, as people will be able to focus on content rather than design elements that can often get in the way.

It noted that the redesign is visually focused only, and won’t have any impact on how content is ranked in search or the way that rich results, such as featured snippets, are surfaced.

This will be good news for webmasters after the particularly disruptive broad core algorithm update back in December.

The new mobile design is set to go live very soon, as Google revealed that the changes will be rolling out “in the coming days”.

