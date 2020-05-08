Google started rolling out the second major algorithm update of the year on Monday as it continues its “mission” to deliver relevant and authoritative content to users making queries via its popular search engine.

Google announced the latest changes, which will be packaged up into a ‘May 2020 Core Update’, in a tweet on Monday.

Google rolls out major updates of this kind several times each year.

This is the second following on from the broad core algorithm update that arrived in January.

The world has changed significantly since then, though it is unlikely that the latest algorithm will address anything specifically related to the global pandemic.

However, Google said that the topic of COVID-19 had been the most searched for ever over an extended period of time.

It noted that most of the searchers were looking for the latest news and information about what is happening in local areas in terms of testing and social distancing measures.

There were rumours that Google may not release major updates amid the coronavirus outbreak, but this has now been proven to be wide of the mark.

Broad core updates are a bit different from the regular updates that Google provides for search each week.

This does mean that there is the possibility of some domains losing out in terms of rankings and traffic during the coming days.

Google reminded webmasters that there might not be a quick fix or anything that needs to be fixed at all.

It noted in a blog: “We know those with sites that experience drops will be looking for a fix, and we want to ensure they don’t try to fix the wrong things.”

As ever, Google says that focusing on publishing high-quality, relevant content is the best course of action.

Webmasters should also take a closer look at analytics to see if there is anything that can be improved across webpages.