Google rewrites meta descriptions for the vast majority of pages in the top listings in search results to increase their relevance, according to a new study.

Digital marketing company Portent analysed 30,000 keywords in search and found that 70% of meta descriptions are actually rewritten by Google, while less than a third use the original meta description.

The rate of rewrites is slightly higher on mobile at 71% compared to 68% on desktop.

The fact that Google alters meta descriptions after content has been published may be a surprise to marketers, but it appears to happen very regularly on the first page of SERPs.

The study found that there was a higher rate of rewrites for the pages occupying the fourth to sixth positions in search results.

Portent believes that this could be a way of increasing the relevance of those positions compared to the top spots that drive the most clicks.

Another trend shows that Google is less likely to rewrite descriptions when a particular keyword has a higher search volume.

The study noted: “So why do we see this relationship? I think it’s because SEOs tend to focus on writing meta descriptions for head terms more than the long-tail.”

While the rewrite rate is high overall, the study urged site owners to keep writing high-quality, optimised meta descriptions .

On desktop, this means writing a description with 150-160 characters for standard pages and a shorter 138-148 character length for blogs.

The most important information should also be front loaded and appear prior to the 100th character.

Mobile meta descriptions are more constricted with a peak of 118 characters when there is not a publication date.

Google rewrites vary in length for both formats, but both are likely to be a bit longer than a page’s own meta description.