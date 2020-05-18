The use of relevant and accurate web copy on product pages is closely linked to “exceptional” customer experiences, according to new research released by tech enterprise Nuxeo.

The report found that UK shoppers are no less forgiving of subpar digital experiences amid the pandemic as 54% say that they would switch to a competitor of a favoured brand if they had to suffer through lacklustre content and slow page speeds.

Nuxeo marketing officer Chris McLaughlin said that online retail and ecommerce have become much more competitive since the spread of Covid-19 as people have turned to online shopping in greater numbers.

He added that the difficulty in knowing when things will “return to normal” means that brands must focus on digital content and experiences to retain customers.

McLaughlin believes that customers will have no qualms in going elsewhere if they feel like they are not being supplied with personalised content that makes them feel valued.

In-depth and up-to-date web copy and product info is part of this, as are blogs and articles that speak personally to target audiences.

The advice follows findings in the report showing that 63% of shoppers would show a greater degree of loyalty to brands that are able to serve up exceptional experiences.

Meanwhile, a lack of product blurb is a common annoyance.

A fifth of UK consumers say that their biggest challenge when shopping is finding the right information.

The role of content, which covers webpages and marketing campaigns featuring blogs and articles, will take greater precedence after the pandemic, according to the research.

Four in ten UK shoppers are already engaging with a brand’s content each week via mobile apps, social media and websites.

McLaughlin concludes: “With careful content management, firms can deliver a first-class digital customer experience, offer the personalized and valuable content and the detailed product information that will improve consumer loyalty.”