Engagement for ‘work from home’ content has increased by 76% on LinkedIn during the global pandemic amid rising demand from B2C and B2B consumers for articles and blogs that address issues related to coronavirus (COVID-19).

New research by LinkedIn has found that coronavirus content is accounting for a more substantial portion of marketing campaigns.

A quarter of all company posts on LinkedIn were about the virus during the first week of April.

In contrast, just 4% of posts touched on the subject in early March.

The shift was driven by real-world events as the virus forced countries into lockdown and companies to adopt remote working to continue operating.

The change has led to a rise in demand for content that talks about the challenges associated with adapting to the ‘new normal’.

LinkedIn noted that “empathetic employer branding” is resonating with audiences.

Content about working from home saw a 76% engagement spike in the US and a 165% increase in the Asia-Pacific region in early April.

Consumers also want to know about what brands are doing to support staff and help communities during the difficult period.

A few keywords that pop up regularly in high-engagement content include ‘take care’, ‘healthcare workers’, ‘help’, ‘health’ and ‘employees’.

The report said that hitting the right tone when crafting content is all important as consumers will not look favourably upon a company that comes across as crass or uncaring.

It concluded: “Whether it’s honoring healthcare workers, supporting local communities, or caring for employees, posts that convey empathy and togetherness are getting the most attention – and rightly so.”

LinkedIn’s research follows a separate report by Porter Novelli showing that consumers will not forget companies that act irresponsibly during the crisis.

Three quarters said that the way companies act in the coming weeks and months will have a bearing on whether they will continue to buy products and services from that brand in the future.