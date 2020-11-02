More than a third of marketers say that content marketing is the most important topic for them heading into 2021 as they attempt to maximise ROI and achieve important goals amid a shift to digital processes driven by the pandemic.

The ‘Branding and Marketing in the New Abnormal’ study asked key decision-makers, including directors and vice presidents, about their priorities for marketing campaigns, how they expect budgets to be allocated, and the methods that are being used to engage customers.

While COVID-19 has been disruptive and put pressure on investments during the last eight months, 22% of respondents said that their marketing budgets have actually increased due to a rise in demand for digital experiences and content.

Almost a third of higher-ups also noted that the business impact has largely been minimal, with more interest in their goods and services being offset by revenue either staying the same or decreasing slightly.

Against the backdrop of shifting customer behaviours and internal budgets, there has been a focus on maximising return on investment and increasing short-term sales.

Marketers are using all of the digital tools at their disposal to achieve success, and content marketing is chief among them, with 36% stating that articles, blogs and videos are a top priority for the coming months.

Looking ahead to a post-COVID world, around a third of respondents also want to improve the quality of their digital attribution, and a similar number are ready to focus on brand positioning and marketing.

At the top of the list is ROI, and digital acceleration is closely linked as 56% revealed that digital transformation objectives will be a primary key performance indicator (KPI) in 2021.

The digital drive is also making it easier to measure the effectiveness of marketing.

The study found that the most popular metric for marketers is last click attribution via Google Analytics (58%), followed by media reach and frequency (56%) and shares (51%).