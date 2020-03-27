Content is the “most important asset” to a company, according to ABC Marketing Studios VP Robert Schefferine, who says that it encapsulates everything about a brand and why people should care enough to engage with it.

Schefferine’s comments featured in a new report released this week by the CMO Council titled ‘Turning a Creative Eye on Content ROI’.

Around 195 marketing leaders from some of the world’s biggest companies, including IBM, took part in the study.

While every respondent recognises the critical importance of content to modern business, 43% admit that their output is still “hit or miss” and lacks any “real consistency”.

This is due in part to budget and time constraints, which are making it more difficult to direct and shape content strategies and campaigns to meet the needs of target audiences.

Less than a third would rate their content as above average.

More encouraging is that 84% say that the content they create has some sort of impact with existing customers and prospects.

However, when content fails to live up to expectations, it often squanders budgets and fails to resonate with end users.

The onus is on companies to do more to deliver contextually relevant content at the right point in time.

CMO Council executive Donovan Neale-May says: “When content hits the mark, results can move the sales motion forward and even influence the way a product is sold or delivered.”

Marketing leaders admit that the rapid evolution of content marketing makes it difficult to deliver high-quality materials consistently.

However, many are encouraged by the fact that there are now so many content formats and mediums to use.

Like Schefferine, most marketers believe that content is a vital tool for a variety of reasons.

Almost two-thirds say that it is best for communicating brand promise and value, and 51% believe that it is crucial for showcasing thought leadership.