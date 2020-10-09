Publishing content that creates an emotional bond with consumers is the best way to drive sales over the festive period, according to a new study released this week by Iterable.

With the main holiday shopping season just over a month away, the ‘2020 Ecommerce Holiday Shopping Trends’ report has advised brands to do everything they can to tap into the emotions of customers as this will be key to pushing them along the sales cycle.

Eight in 10 respondents said that they will be more likely to purchase a product from a brand this year if they have forged some sort of emotional connection.

This trend is particularly strong among young people as Gen Z said that they “need” to feel empathy to make the leap from product consideration to converting.

Iterable’s director of brand marketing Alyssa Jarrett said that emotions are a “strong and profitable” driver, but admitted that it can be challenging to connect in the right way.

She noted: “First, you have to reach them, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that 52% of respondents stated that they prefer to receive promotional messages and learn about sales events via email.”

Brands can also use content marketing to generate awareness and leads during this notoriously busy period of the year.

Jarrett believes that marketers need to use the entire tool set available to them and adopt a “holistic” approach to support customers across the cycle.

When asked about the types of messages that resonate best, an equal number said that “empathetic and comforting” was as good as “transparent and trusting”.

Using content to tell the right stories at the right moment will be crucial for brands this year, especially with an expected shift to online buying amid limited store capacities.

Jarrett added that providing essential information about products will also help consumers to make the right choices.