SEO experts have recommended using the Google Trends website to keep pace with the shift in popularity of certain search queries amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

During the last two weeks or so, certain keywords and phrases have been widely used as the general public attempts to come to terms with a new way of life, both at home and for work, as heavier restrictions are put in place.

Path Interactive’s SEO director Lily Ray gave a heads-up to marketing professionals and companies on Twitter about the benefits of using Google Trends to spot how search terms have spiked or dropped off in recent days.

Ray also included an image in a tweet showing the surge in interest for the term ‘how to clean produce’ since early March.

Google Trends also allows SEOs to create time lapses that offer a useful visualisation of how moods and interests change over a specific period.

SEO expert Rebecca Lehmann also tweeted a snapshot showing how people in the US shifted from ‘cake recipe’ to ‘bread recipe’ as concerns about the spread of the virus took hold.

In Australia, a similar trend has been seen for the term ‘yoga near me’, which was very popular for 12 months until late February when it plummeted in interest and was replaced by ‘online yoga’.

With the coronavirus being particularly disruptive to marketing campaigns and general business right now, pinpointing a few key trends could help brands to deliver relevant and timely content that customers need.

Ray noted that search patterns are currently fluctuating wildly – something that is likely to persist for the next few weeks and even months as lockdowns continue across Europe and in the US.

Exploring Google Trends can not only inform content marketing campaigns but also offer important insights for general product and service offerings as attempts to tackle the pandemic continue.