Marketers should “banish silos” and centralise the management of content to reduce the amount of time and resources that are wasted completing often mundane admin tasks.

The recommendations came in a new study released this week titled ‘The State of Universal Content Management 2020’.

Martech company London Research collated the findings of a survey featuring 700 global brand marketers and professionals with the aim of providing actionable advice.

It found that 59% of respondents are spending too much time and money on tasks related to content.

This is due to the sprawling and disparate nature of core content processes that are handled by different teams and systems.

Almost two-thirds admit to not having a centralised hub for content management.

The subpar infrastructure is making it more difficult for brands to deliver cost-effective, efficient campaigns in the current challenging climate.

Things are often so confusing that 53% say that they can waste time and resources on attempts to source content assets that may not even actually exist.

“Content creation and distribution has quickly become a mature market, but the management of content still lingers in an awkward, immature phase,” censhare CMO Mathias Wurth said in a statement.

Outsourcing management to an agency can help, but the study noted that internal strategies also need to change.

With this in mind, London Research put forth several steps that can empower enterprises to pivot to better content management.

It urges brands to banish silos to improve agility and scalability, audit admin tasks to reduce bottlenecks and optimise resource usage, and establish a clear plan with established KPIs and measurements.

The recommendations should go some way to helping the 68% of businesses that say that they are still struggling to bring digital and offline workflows together.

Nine in 10 marketers say that better management would give them the freedom to create new and “game changing” ideas.