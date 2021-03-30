The amount of content being shared on LinkedIn has surged 50% amid a wider push to engage B2B buyers who are now embracing digital platforms en masse, a new study by Earnest has found.

Content marketing has become an important asset during the sales cycle as buyers in the B2B space are now reading 40% more white papers, videos and other formats to educate themselves and make important decisions.

The demand for digital content has also been supplemented by a reliance on digital platforms and tools during the sales cycle.

The research predicts that around 80% of a buyer’s journey will be based on digital in the future as B2B marketers continue to remote work and buyers make purchases and get support online.

This new normal is welcomed by people in the industry as 75% say that digital is more cost-effective, safer and better at driving conversions and sales.

B2B buyers are also less likely to rely on traditional activities post-pandemic, with less than a third saying that they will want to see a sales rep in person.

Nine in 10 would also be happy to use digital tools and platforms across all stages of a journey to complete a B2B purchase.

For B2B brands, the focus should be on social media this year as 44% say that they are now using Facebook and other similar platforms more.

This has resulted in a 50% spike in content being shared on LinkedIn, which remains a focal point for B2B content distribution.

The report also found that the number of emails being sent has jumped 44% during the last year.

Investment in influencers is also growing, with spend in this area rising 70% compared to a year ago.

While written content is working well, audio is emerging as a viable alternative as around a fifth of adults are now listening to podcasts every week.