This Easter you could be in the chance of winning £500 worth of content! PLUS a luxury Hotel Chocolate Eater Hamper…
To enter this amazing competition all you need to do is head over to the competition post on our LinkedIn page, like it, tag a friend in the comments and be sure to follow us!
Competition closes Monday 5th April 2021.
Good Luck!
*Terms & Conditions Apply
Competition terms & conditions
- The competition is open to all applicants over the age of 18.
- Only one entry per applicant.
- The competition is open to all residents in the UK and Europe.
- Applications must be in English.
- The competition is not open to employees or their families.
- The prize will include £500 worth of written or translated content to be used to produce blogs, news posts or editorial articles on any topic across a language of the winner’s choice. The value of the prize can be used as a one-off order or used towards a larger content order.
- The winner will also receive a chocolate hamper from Hotel Chocolat. No substitutes are available.
- The winner will be contacted by a staff member from Purecontent after the closing date and no later than two weeks after the winning entry is announced.
- All entries will receive a promotional code, which can be used towards their next content order with Purecontent. Valid for three months.
- Delivery of the agreed content will be within a 30-day delivery timeframe.
- The content provided will include one round of changes. Any further changes requested may incur additional costs.
- The prizes offered are not transferable. No cash alternative is available.
- The winner agrees to provide their name, address and email address to allow Purecontent to contact them about the prizes.
- The winner gives their permission to allow Purecontent to use their name or company name on Purecontent’s social media channels.
- Purecontent will post the hamper to the winner within 30 days of the competition end date. Collection of the hamper is not available.
- This prize is not transferable to another individual or company.
- Entries received after the deadline will not be considered.
How to enter
- To enter the competition, simply follow us, like the page and comment, tagging a friend on the competition post.
- The applicant must reply in the post that the competition appears.
- One entry per applicant.
- The draw will take place on Tuesday 6th April 2021, and the winner will be announced via social media no later than Friday 9th April 2021.
- Purecontent’s decision is final.
- The winner has three months from the announcement date to organise the content production. After this date, the offer will elapse.