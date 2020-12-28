Twitter has revealed more details about its plans to relaunch verified accounts in 2021, and it will include a new digital content creators section in the Entertainment category.

Twitter confirmed back in November that the verified accounts programme would be making a return three years after the social media site pulled the plug on the initiative due to confusion about how it was viewed.

At the time, Twitter said that the blue tick that indicates that an account is verified appeared to be interpreted as an endorsement or “indicator of importance”.

It added: “This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse.”

After a long hiatus, verified accounts will finally return next year, and Twitter recently asked the public for feedback as it attempts to come up with new policies that outline what verification means, who is eligible, and why it may later be revoked.

Following the consultation period, Twitter said that there will be new verification processes such as requiring a stable Wikipedia article as a reference of notability.

A profile must also have a display name, a profile image and a verified email address or phone number in order for the account to be deemed “complete”.

The News category will also be updated to recognise journalists, and digital content creators will be eligible in the Entertainment section.

Twitter noted that categories could be expanded further, with scientists and academics among those who could qualify.

There are also plans to create an account type that identifies bot accounts sometime next year.

The new set of guidelines will come into force on 20th January 2021.

Twitter is hopeful that the new verification process will bring much-needed transparency to the platform while building trust and a sense of community with its large global audience.

