Technical companies can deliver relevant information to audiences and engage more prospects by using a mix of visual and written content, a new study by GlobalSpec and TREW Marketing has found.

The ‘2021 State of Marketing to Engineers Research Report’ highlights how important the content marketing process has become for enterprises working in industries such as energy, aerospace, automotive and engineering.

This is because 62% of the 1,400 professionals surveyed said that the majority of a buyer’s journey now takes place online, across a variety of digital platforms.

With the shift to digital, marketers are under greater pressure to leverage the resources available to them and regularly make informed decisions.

“This report helps marketers know where to focus so they can build trust with prospects, fill sales pipelines with the right leads, and lower customer acquisition costs,” TREW Marketing CEO Wendy Covey said.

Those looking to make the most out of their investments should focus on creating both engaging videos and more technical written content.

In the absence of in-person conferences, 80% of respondents said that they now find virtual events valuable, though there is a greater appetite to attend webinars overall.

A vast number (96%) also watch multiple videos every week for advice, inspiration and information for work, and more than half tune in to podcasts regularly.

Premium content can also generate interest and leads, as the engineers surveyed said that they are willing to fill out forms to gain access to “highly technical” white papers and CAD drawings.

GlobalSpec marketing manager Jennifer Corcoran believes that marketers can use the trends identified in the research to better service technical audiences.

Noting the recent uptick in demand for virtual events, she said that companies in technical industries need to be continually aware of how the pandemic may change audience expectations moving forward.

