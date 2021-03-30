With new research showing that 44% of people are now using social media more than they did a year ago, and that these platforms are playing an ever greater role in a customer’s buying journey and the sales cycle, there has never been a better time to give your social strategies a new lease of life.

One site that is integral to marketing success in the B2B space is LinkedIn, with its vast user base of professionals in a wide range of industries. If you want to engage with prospective buyers and clients, LinkedIn is the place to be.

50% more content is being shared on LinkedIn year on year, and buyers are reading 40% more content assets, such as white papers, on the platform.

With this in mind, it is clear that a well-managed content marketing campaign could give your business the edge in 2021. The right content published on LinkedIn can help you to build your brand through thought leadership, generate meaningful leads, and drive conversions and sales.

If you want to become a brand that people look to for relevant information and insights, there are certain tactics that you can implement to increase your visibility and get your content in front of the right people.

Maintain a consistent schedule

Posting content regularly on LinkedIn is crucial if you want to become an established brand on the platform, but research by Onalytica suggests that there can be too much of a good thing.

The average engagement per post is at its highest when a brand publishes between 10 and 30 posts per month. This frequency delivers almost 80 engagements per piece of content, but this then drops to 56 for those that publish between 30 and 50 posts a month.

Average engagement is actually at its lowest with more than 50 posts a month, with 0 to 10 posts not far behind. This means that putting out content two to three times each week is best overall, and that a 30–post–per–month schedule should be the absolute limit.

Don’t overdo automation

Automation is shaking up social media management by making it easier to publish content across platforms. However, as the engagement cycle noted previously also attests, using it to bring over all of your content from other sites is not recommended.

While the blog you have crafted on your main website may be relevant in some way, make sure that it is actually geared towards the B2B buyers that you want to connect with on LinkedIn. Too much automation for posts that don’t fit can lead to a drop–off in key metrics.

If you are going to use automation, make sure that you stick to the monthly limit of 30 posts, and only use it when it can drive value for your business.

Go all in on visual content

Written content works well on LinkedIn, but it is always a good idea to include a few images to keep readers hooked. Research shows that there is a 94% spike in views for content that includes images, compared to content that does not.

Other forms of visual content that can engage professionals include infographics, short– and long–form videos, slides and documents. LinkedIn added the latter back in 2019. You can use documents to craft a carousel of images that link together to tell a story, or act as a tutorial or how-to.

Share third–party content

You want the content that you’ve worked hard on to be front and centre in LinkedIn, but you need to supplement internal creations with a sprinkling of posts from other brands. This is a good rule to follow across social media in general.

Content Marketing Institute’s Joe Pulizzi abides by a rule that “for every one self-serving post, you should repost one relevant post and most importantly share four pieces of relevant content written by others”.

Sharing other forms of content shows that you are actually interested in delivering relevant insights that will be valuable for users, rather than just pushing your own agenda.

You can add your own voice when reposting by briefly listing your opinions on a piece, and talking through what you think it means in the comments. Creating a debate or conversation in this way is also a great way to increase engagement for a particular post.

Consider live video

Webinars and live videos have filled at least some of the void left by traditional conferences and events during the last 12 months. If you want to host live streams on LinkedIn, the ‘live’ format is the way to go.

Internal data shows that 82% of audiences prefer to tune into a live video than read something, while 79% of marketers say that there are benefits in terms of driving more leads and better–quality interactions.

These interactions usually take the form of user-generated content on videos. There is a 24 times increase on average in comments made on live videos when compared to normal videos, though a notable increase is likely due to the longer runtimes.

Considering more live video on LinkedIn will probably be in your best interests this year as normal conferences are unlikely to make a return without social distancing for a while. This may be the best place to talk with industry experts and find new clients.

Add hashtags to posts

Hashtags are just as useful on LinkedIn as other social media platforms. Including a few relevant tags with each of your posts will make it easier for people to discover your new content, while helping LinkedIn to categorise and surface posts accordingly.

You can find a recommended list of hashtags for your industry or niche by navigating to the ‘Discover more’ section within ‘Followed Hashtags’ on your homepages. Each of these hashtags includes a followers total, so you can try to target more popular ones where possible.

Publishing high–quality content on LinkedIn is something that every brand in the B2B space should aim to do, and by setting up a consistent schedule and optimising your posts, you can engage buyers at just the right moment.