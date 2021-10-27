As any content marketer knows, on-page SEO is perhaps one of the most powerful tools in your arsenal in terms of ensuring that your content has the maximum possible impact.

While it isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all of content marketing, it nevertheless represents one of the most important collections of technical tools you have at your disposal.

Getting your content to have the impact you want online – in terms of how well it fares in either Google search rankings or user engagement – can often be a difficult balance to strike.

Despite this, there are a couple of simple tips, tricks and strategies you can implement to give any content you have published on your website an immediate boost. While they certainly do not stand in for a more comprehensive SEO review, they can nevertheless give your content that little bit of a boost it might need to get your metrics moving in the right direction.

What is on-page SEO?

On-page SEO is essentially the practice and process of optimising webpages to ensure that they rank higher in Google search results, which, in turn, increases their chances of drawing in more relevant web traffic.

This includes aspects such as meta tags and meta descriptions, keyword optimisation, and how you format your content. Regardless of what technique you use, however, the aim is the same: you are trying to ensure that your content gets found more easily by search engines, which will increase your chances of having more engagement with whatever content you publish.

With that said, let’s take a look at some tricks and strategies you can implement right now to give your content that little bit of a boost it needs!

Make sure that your formatting is on point

Although the content you write should always be written with the end user in mind and shaped towards their tastes and desires, this should not distract you from the fact that SEO content also has to be written for search engine algorithms.

This is no easy task. For many content marketers out there, it can be a constant struggle to strike the right balance between the demands and interests of these two audiences.

What we would recommend doing, however, is to choose a topic and write content based on your target demographic’s tastes and preferences, but to format the article or blog to suit the search engine.

Formatting covers a number of different features, but thankfully all are relatively simple to implement.

Breaking up text is a simple but particularly effective formatting trick you can implement to boost the performance of your content. In particular, using ‘H2’ subheadings will allow you to insert keywords that will be flagged by the search engine trawling your content. From a readability perspective, it will also make it a lot easier to digest.

As a general rule, you should try to throw in ‘H2’ subheadings every 250 to 300 words, with ‘H3’ headings used every 100 words or so if possible. To make things even more efficient, ensure that the main keywords you have to work with are used liberally in the headings you structure the content with.

Using short paragraphs – around two to three sentences each – and bullet point lists are two other really useful techniques that will help to boost your content.

Use a FAQ section

Although it might not suit every blog post or article you are writing up, adding a FAQ section can be a relatively easy way to drastically boost the performance of your content. This will be an area of the webpage or blog post where you include short answers to common questions that might arise based on the topic covered above. These are great ways of adding in some extra content that not only adds value for the reader, but can also support both long-tail and short-tail keywords.

If you want to get really technical, you can add what is known as a FAQ schema on the back end. This is a way to mark this content with a bit of code that lets the search engine know that what is being displayed is a FAQ.

This brings a number of benefits, including boosting impressions, increasing website click-throughs, providing a platform for internal linking, and improving your visibility in search engines results pages.

A well-written FAQ should generally consist of between three and five answers to common questions and should be included at the bottom of the blog or article. Try to choose questions that people would search for.

Harness the power of snippets

Whenever you search for something using Google these days, you might have noticed a small text box that appears under the link and title that gets displayed. This is a featured snippet and contains a small amount of information that allows the reader to get a sense of what is on the page being linked to. Although often overlooked, the quality and usefulness of a snippet can have a big impact on whether a user clicks through and views the content that is being linked to.

For this reason, it is incredibly important to avoid neglecting your snippet and to make it as useful as possible to a would-be reader.

If you really want to boost your content’s chances, you should aim to have your content included in a featured snippet. The featured snippet is a relatively new kind of search snippet that gets displayed prominently at the top of the search results page, just on top of the organic search results. Featured snippets usually answer specific questions that have been entered as a search term.

Unfortunately, however, to be included in a featured snippet, you have to earn it. This is not something that you can buy ad space for – it has to be earned through the quality of your content. If you are lucky enough to earn a spot as a featured snippet, you’ll be able to benefit from a prominent display position above organic search results, establish brand authority, increase traffic towards your website, and increase your standing in SERPs.

If you want to draft up a snippet, many SEO tools allow you to do this and to format it for the various types of snippets out there. This includes the list snippet, the paragraph featured snippet, and the table snippet.

Putting it all together

Although putting together a well-thought-out, well-executed SEO strategy can often be a long-drawn-out process involving data collection and market research, what we hope to have shown you in this article is that there are nevertheless a few quick strategies you can implement today to boost the performance of your content.

If you want to find out a little bit more about how to create compelling content that captivates your audience, builds your brand authority, and drives click-throughs, feel free to reach out to a member of the Purecontent team today!