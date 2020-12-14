Consumers want to see high-quality and valuable content on product pages, according to a new joint study by Salsify, Kenshoo and Profitero that found that optimised copy can drive a 21 times uptick in conversions.

The research focused primarily on Amazon, but the findings are useful for general e-commerce as they highlight how meeting best practice thresholds can effectively supercharge the performance of product pages.

Salsify CMO Rob Gonzalez said that brands are now finding it harder to stand out from the competition due to an explosion in digital sales.

This makes the quality of content on pages and how it contributes to what the study terms a “truly engaging commerce experience” even more important.

Gonzalez believes that content can now “make or break” a brand’s efforts to drive digital sales as it is central to showcasing it in the best light.

On Amazon, pages with the most sales almost always feature enhanced content with a mix of high-quality images and videos with targeted written copy.

In terms of best practices, the study recommends using more visual content, as increasing the number of images in a page from five to 10 leads to a 48% rise in conversions.

“A-rated” content on the platform also includes optimised lengths for the title and description, and appropriate use of bullet points.

The study found that five bullet points is optimal, but that adding a sixth can lead to a 43.5% drop-off in conversions.

“Better content is a known driver of improved conversion rates, but content can also impact organic and paid search performance,” Profitero SVP of strategy and insights Keith Anderson noted.

He also advised brands to measure content with “traditional search levers” as part of a holistic digital strategy that can improve overall performance and increase sales.

Kenshoo general manager of e-commerce Nich Weinheimer added that consumers want to engage with quality content now that there are so many options online.

Source:

https://prn.to/3oOSIPp