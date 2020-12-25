Publishers will need to leverage new technology in 2021 to address “inefficient” processes that are leading to wasted spend on branded content.

Australian marketing platform Fabulate believes that manual processes are making it more difficult for brands to get campaigns up and running and to manage them over time.

The company’s co-founder Ben Gunn said that he has spoken to brands that admit that they often have to go through five or six reviews of core content processes before proceeding due to general inefficiencies.

He noted: “Research suggests that as much as $0.25 in every dollar is wasted on inefficient content processes.”

Gunn also claimed that stakeholders often write more in back-and-forth emails than in the branded content that they produce.

The need to improve efficiencies and maximise spend will be more acute next year as marketing budgets are likely to be under pressure.

This will lead to more companies targeting the use of new technology such as advanced automation to limit the amount of wasted time and resources associated with manual inputs.

Commenting on the research, Shani Kugenthiran from Seven urged companies to make improvements as resources are often hard to come by and must be deployed judiciously.

She added that the “ability to scale” is crucial for brands as many don’t have vast internal teams to call on or access to a range of trusted platforms that enable them to engage with a large, active audience.

Kugenthiran noted that branded content will be a main focus for her company next year and that this will involve the publication of digital news and the launch of social and video-on-demand platforms.

Branded content by definition is an offshoot of content marketing and is designed primarily to drive awareness by creating high-quality content in various formats that aligns with core values.

Source:

http://bit.ly/3aCOTZZ