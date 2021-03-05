SEOs and marketers will now be able to see where a searcher found a local listing, after Google added a new performance report to its Google My Business (GMB) service.

Optimising a GMB listing by including up-to-date contact details and information can help a company to perform better in rankings for local queries and other forms of searches.

Google is now increasing the visibility of actions taken by users in search by adding a new section within GMB that shows how they found a particular profile.

This section shows exactly how many people have viewed a profile in the top left-hand corner and then provides a platform and device breakdown beneath with a visual representation.

Brands will now be able to see the percentage of clicks that have come either by Google Search on desktop or mobile, or Google Maps on desktop and mobile.

On the right hand side of this page, the number of searches that have triggered a business profile to be surfaced in search is displayed.

Finally, these searches are broken down into search terms, with the most popular at the top.

Some of these metrics were first rolled out back in January as part of Google’s wider performance report updates.

The ‘How people discovered you’ section is new though, and should be a useful addition for anyone who wants to optimise their GMB for local SEO.

Google has also added a new help document for this section, where it details how the unique visitor numbers are counted.

It notes: “Per breakdown device and platform, a user can only be counted once a day. Multiple daily visits aren’t counted.”

The new section, which is full of interesting insights and metrics, should be available right now for anyone who has access to a GMB account.