Blog posts and short articles are among the most widely used content marketing formats by manufacturing companies, according to a new study of the industry published by the Content Marketing Institute (CMI).

The 11th annual ‘Benchmarks, Budgets and Trends report focused on how manufacturing brands have been able to adapt and pivot to new strategies amid the disruption caused by this year’s global pandemic.

The vast majority have been successful in their efforts, as 84% claim that they could make swift changes following the outbreak of COVID-19.

These changes manifested in various ways, with 70% opting for new targeting and messaging, 60% making adjustments to editorial calendars, and 57% diverting more funds into social media channels and online communities.

While there is hope of a vaccine on the horizon, 91% of respondents expect some of the changes they have made to remain in place for the “foreseeable future”.

Manufacturing marketers have also been using a mixture of content formats during the last few months to achieve objectives.

Email newsletters are the most popular overall (81%), ahead of blogs and articles (79%), pre-produced videos (79%), and infographics (66%).

Most content marketing efforts are also going as planned as 91% rate their performance as either moderate, very, or extremely successful.

Content is also doing more to drive business goals, with 74% saying that it has built credibility and trust versus 66% a year ago.

Two-thirds also believe that it has built loyalty and retention with existing clients and customers.

“Manufacturing content marketers, like other content marketers, will have to continue to be nimble with their content marketing efforts,” CMI research director Lisa Murton Beets said.

She added that digital content and channels would become more important as the pandemic continues as marketers will be looking to do everything they can to stay connected and engaged with audiences.

Source:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/11/18/2129236/0/en/Manufacturing-Content-Marketers-Shift-Gears-in-a-COVID-World.html