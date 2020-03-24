Content marketing campaigns don’t always go as planned. Unexpected challenges and roadblocks can lead to campaign downtime, which can undermine all of your hard work and make it even more difficult to deliver success and positive ROI.

If you have run into problems in recent months, you may be wondering how to take stock and move forward. Here are a few short case studies.

Budget decrease

Budget cutbacks are a nuisance, especially if you had a marketing roadmap set out for the next 12 months or so. These budget changes are often due to new decision-makers focusing on other initiatives and projects, but you should not be too disheartened if you have a robust strategy in place.

With budgets under threat, it is a good time to document all of your marketing ‘wins’. Make sure to note down any major goals or objectives you have achieved and know how marketing has delivered upticks in traffic and conversions or ecommerce gains.

By focusing on cost-effective content and convincing higher-ups that it has already delivered wide-ranging benefits, you may even be able to reverse the deficit.

Global emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the need for a back-up strategy that can be implemented in times of crisis. When this happens, you may not be able to channel all of your resources into a fully fledged campaign and may have to scale back certain activities.

During this period, focus on being a valuable resource for your clients and customers. Is there any content you can produce that can really help them in their time of need? It’s also a good idea to monitor user behaviour and habits and to keep an eye on how your brand is resonating digitally.

Loss of internal staff

If you only have a small internal team to support your marketing efforts, you may be left short if a key employee leaves the company and a ready-made replacement is not waiting in the wings to fill the void.

Outsourcing the role and some other core marketing activities such as content creation distribution could save campaigns from ruin. Working with an agency and its network of talented freelancers will keep everything ticking along and could establish a more efficient pipeline for marketing in the long term.