Tough deadlines, fresh spins on repetitive concepts, and delivering content that rates high in search engine result pages (SERPs) underpin a large part of the machinations defining the content marketing industry.

The global coronavirus pandemic renewed the concept of resilience.

Businesses practised digitalised resilience to survive; families resiliently searched for alternatives to augment interrupted incomes; and people, in general, discovered the value of resilience to carry them through tough mental times.

Since the occurrence of the first lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020, Forbes frequently addressed the do-or-die digitalisation strategies of companies and the vital role that content marketing plays in attracting and keeping customers.

Analyses indicate that the content marketing industry always applied resilience in one form or another.

Experts, however, found that content marketers often fail to distinguish between endurance and resilience in their work approaches.

Content Marketing Institute described endurance as the ability to produce piece after piece on the same subject matter.

Resilience, on the other hand, denotes a content marketer’s knack for reinventing target audience approaches or creating fresh takes on content in the face of negative feedback.

Content that hits the mark with search engine optimisation (SEO) strategies to gain visibility in the SERPs therefore, requires resilience and not endurance.

Longstanding – or resilient – marketing professionals recommend the establishment of a solid marketing resilience model that:

Contains flexible structures that can be repurposed to address content relativity and connectivity, but at the same time has a strong base reliant on the founded principles of what is good content.

Recognises leaders as guides who provide constructive criticism to improve results.

Adjusts that which needs adjustment. Implementing change for the sake of change and a fanciful image results in empty gestures and useless results.

Considers customer needs. Content built around a topic or a product does not speak to customers.

Research indicates that understanding is key to constructing a marketing model that incorporates the above-stated essentials.

Content marketers often fall back on Einstein’s words in this regard – he said: “Any fool can know. The point is to understand.”

Marketing content that delivers return on investments (ROIs) therefore discovers everything about its intended audience and develops material that connects this audience with the company.

Authorities maintain that the effective targeting of an audience relies on these crucial understandings.

They emphasise that data and statistics – such as plotting the digital successes of competitors – only inform content that provides for the surface needs of an audience.

True resilience drives marketers to dig deep and gain an in-depth understanding of the following:

What motivates a targeted audience? Typically, this would relate to the needs of an audience. Does content need to address something that is a ‘want’ or something that is an ‘essential’?

Behaviours innate to the target audience. These incorporate your ages, sexes, sexual identities, and political and social factors driving certain group behaviours.

How to align the goals of the company with the motivations and behaviours of the audience.

Employing a professional content marketing agency that understands and implements content marketing resilience will help your company to reach its goals.