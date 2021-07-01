Google recently announced several updates affecting digital marketers and businesses.

Two of these changes entail the elimination of broad match modifiers (BMMs) and the deprecation of third-party cookies.

Both of these influence approaches to content development and the redesign of keywords and phrase matches.

BMMs enabled advertisers to reach broader audiences and remain relevant within the search criteria.

In February 2021, Google Ads announced the expansion of phrase matches to include BMM hits and the eventual elimination of these modifiers.

These changes are being implemented in late July 2021 and require advertisers to change keywords to phrase matches.

Websites and marketers relied on third-party cookies to track the online movements and behaviours of users.

This data provides insights into the interests of users and enables marketers to improve user experiences and develop targeted content.

Google initially indicated that its Chrome version would no longer support these third-party cookies come 2022.

However, this timeline was extended to 2023 as Google recognises the importance to consider the needs of all involved and explore viable alternatives.

The latest indications are that the phasing out of third-party cookies will commence during mid-2023.

Marketing agencies must keep a finger on the pulse of these proposed and implemented changes as they have either a direct or indirect influence on the virtual presence and visibility of clients.

Ungated and gated content might be used as alternative avenues to navigate some of the challenges of these changes looming on the horizon.

Gated content aims to generate viable leads and cultivate business.

The primary function of ungated content is to increase search engine optimisation (SEO) and virtual presence.

Ordinarily, websites permit untethered access to ungated information but require the provision of personal details, such as email addresses, to access gated information.

Users, including industry experts, widely criticise the limited and unsatisfactory information provided in ungated material.

Often, this content fails to inform and guide, leading to user frustration and the ultimate termination of any further engagement.

Businesses should evaluate and renew approaches to ungated content in the light of search engine changes.

Professionals recommend that ungated content be used as a tool to initiate contact, establish trust, ensure increased website traffic, and improve brand awareness.

As ungated content requires no action from users, marketing agents and businesses should use it to the fullest to establish rapport with potential customers.

More than 90% of business-to-business (B2B) experts believe that ungated content paves the way to not only quantity but also quality leads.

Understanding the purpose and goals of ungated and gated content provides the foundation for the development of valuable and effective content.

Well-developed, ungated content relies on expert knowledge about the management of keywords and match phrases to provide a website with a prominent foothold in competitive markets.

Content marketing professionals marry your content with the stages in a customer’s journey – from awareness to consideration to decision – and know how to establish a balanced blend between gated and ungated content.

