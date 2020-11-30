With the year drawing to a close, Google has shared more information and details about the slew of new search features it has introduced so far in 2020.

Google opened its latest blog post by stating that its cutting edge “language understanding capabilities” are now making it easier for users to make more specific, on-topic searches and find a wealth of relevant and comprehensive content in results.

Google used a Thanksgiving theme to demonstrate how it has made changes to search works in recent months.

Previously, when entering the query “turkey recipes” and then following it up with “carving”, Google would have surfaced results related to the most common interpretation of those specific phrases.

However, now Search will connect the dots and understand that the users want to know more about carving and serving a turkey and provide the most “helpful suggestion” in the top position of results.

Google does this by looking at your recent activity and providing personalised suggestions, a feature that was first rolled out back in May.

This change is indicative of the direction Google has been heading in this year, with conversation context and making better sense of words and sentences and how they fit together being a significant part of recent updates.

Google continued its blog post by revealing that exploring content in search is now “easier” and used a festive movie search example to highlight how related ideas and topics can be surfaced in carousels to help users.

The third and final major change this year is within the “people also ask” section, where Google has been using its new language understanding models to provide “more relevant follow-up questions”.

This is designed to support users as they “take the next step” when looking for more facts and information about a particular topic.

Source:

https://blog.google/products/search/the-new-conversational-search-experience-were-thankful-for/