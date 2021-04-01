With Google’s new page experience signal set to roll out this spring and the ongoing trend for content as a utility that can help and inform in both the B2C and B2B markets, there is a lot to consider and optimise for in terms of SEO and general marketing.

If you want to get your pages ranking in Google, while delivering articles that can build relationships with a target audience and drive conversions and sales, you need to keep on top of the latest trends.

In addition to the Core Web Vitals, here are five other areas of content marketing and SEO that you can focus on over the next two months to improve the quality of your campaigns.

Increasing your E-A-T

Google has urged marketers to understand how its internal raters “assess good content”, as it believes that this will help them to come up with better blogs and articles.

It notes that E-A-T, which is short for Expertise, Authoritativeness and Trustworthiness, is something that its raters are trained to understand. It makes sense, then, that you should at least try to nurture your E-A-T with your content marketing output.

You can do this by becoming a distinctive voice in your industry. Publishing informative and insightful blogs on a regular basis is key because E-A-T takes into account the relevance and “freshness” of content on a website.

You also need to optimise for SEO factors such as internal linking and backlinks. By supporting your own arguments with links to authoritative sources and earning links from other sites, you can get a boost in visibility and rankings in Google.

Prioritising high–quality content

Nine in 10 B2B companies are now outsourcing content creation to agencies as they understand that their output needs to be of the highest quality to engage audiences. Everything flows from an excellent blog or article. Even Google has stated that the actual body of content is the single most important factor, even though it continues to cater to the ‘page experience’.

With 70% of B2B marketers also stating that content creation will be their biggest area of investment in 2021, the onus is on marketers to put workflows and processes in place that can deliver better content.

What does ‘better’ actually mean? If you want to take your content to the next level this spring, you should conduct research to fully understand what your target audience needs and then craft something that is tailored specifically for them, while retaining your brand’s unique tone of voice and style.

It is also a good idea to explore a topic across a series of blogs over a week or month. Finally, make sure that you include visual content such as infographics, images and even videos within articles to make them more unique and engaging for the reader.

Even if you don’t see an upturn in search rankings immediately, putting the building blocks in place to create better content will definitely stand you in good stead in the long term.

Crafting customer-first content

Marketers now understand that heavily branded content is not usually the best way to win over an audience, but it bears repeating that ‘ultra-targeted’ videos and blogs are the way to go in 2021.

Recent research by Content Marketing Institute found that nine in 10 of the most successful B2B marketers put the audience’s information needs first, rather than any sales message. This drops to just five in 10 for the least successful, so it’s clear that customer-first content works.

You should therefore aim to inform and offer assistance as a number one rule for your content marketing, and this should be done without any caveats. People want value-added content that can solve problems. They don’t want vague details about something that could help, capped with a promotion for a product or service.

Top–performing marketers are also delivering valuable content at specific stages of the customer journey, and doing so at the time they are most likely to see it. Customer-first in 2021 means coming up with a publication schedule that makes it as easy as possible for an audience to consume the content it needs.

Using visual storytelling

A list for content marketing trends would not be complete without at least a mention of social media and the rise of visual storytelling. There are now a number of different formats that marketers can use to tell stories on platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

A study by Socialinsider found that tap-forward rates for story formats are actually 5% higher for images, presumably because they are easier to view at a glance and click through quickly.

This shows that even if you don’t have huge resources or cutting–edge tools at your disposal, you can still tell stories with simple images that are effectively stitched together to create something more meaningful.

Videos are still worth investing in if you have the time and money though. Younger audiences want to see more videos from the brands they support, and both short– and long–form clips can really engage viewers, depending on the topic at hand and what you want to communicate.

A survey by Wyzowl found that two-thirds like short videos for product or service reviews and tutorials, for example. You can then use the transcript for an additional article or blog. Bringing visual and written content together will be key for brands during the rest of the year.

Considering voice assistants

Voice search was not as disruptive as it first appeared, but there are signs that it is growing in popularity. In the US, voice assistant usage has grown by 26% during the last 12 months, with Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri among those being called on to answer queries on a variety of subjects quickly.

You can optimise your content for voice search by targeting rich answers. A SEMrush study found that 60% of answers for voice were returned from a Featured Snippet. This is probably due to the concise and informative nature of rich results. You could also try to target more long-tail keywords, use more conversational language in FAQs and other pages, and improve the load times across your website.

By taking all of these trends on board in 2021, you could give your content and SEO efforts a much-needed boost in what is an increasingly competitive search environment.