Chief marketing officers (CMOs) expect to prioritise investment in content marketing and organic search in 2021 as many look to pivot to new strategies.

A new survey by Chief Outsiders has found a growing desire to break free from tried-and-trusted methods and try new things, amid a wider adoption of digital content and platforms.

Nine in 10 CMOs are either “somewhat” or “much more” prepared to pivot to new strategies, with that sentiment being driven partly by the challenges associated with the global pandemic.

Despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, 48% believe that economic conditions will actually be beneficial for business performance in 2021, which is considerably higher than the 35% that said so a year ago.

CMOs believe that brands that have been able to embrace digital transformation are in a better position to succeed, but there is a general optimism about growth.

This is due to expectations that the economy and business conditions could bounce back during the second half of the year.

CMOs are also using a wide range of tactics to achieve a burgeoning list of goals and objectives.

Content marketing, organic search and social media are a top priority, and blogs, video, newsletters and case studies will be among the most popular formats used this year.

Agencies remain a core part of the process as two-thirds say that there is little chance of in-housing increasing during the next 12 months.

Marketers are also having to cope with greater expectations as they are tasked with aligning strategies with sales, creating high-quality content, and deploying new technology, among other things.

A large number (78.5%) admit that staying ahead of the technological curve is a constant challenge.

A separate whitepaper released by M&C Saatchi Group’s Clear consultancy found that CMOs have taken on more responsibility and are an increasing influence since the pandemic.

Source:

http://bit.ly/2ZSd3ZL