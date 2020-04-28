Converting hot prospects into paying customers can be tricky, but with just one handy new tool in your advertising arsenal, Google Remarketing Ads, you could soon pave the way for repeat business and an uptick in traffic, sales and revenue.

Google Remarketing Ads is especially useful during more challenging periods of business as you are tapping into a market that is already there. Remarketing shows content to people who have already ventured to your site and shown some sort of interest in engaging with your brand.

All you have to do is entice them back. How do you go about setting this up so that you can reap the rewards of more leads and other positive outcomes? This in-depth guide should help.

Remarketing explained

Remarketing works by strategically positioning ads, so that target prospects see them when they browse Google and other websites. Google says that the benefits of remarketing include “prompt reach” and “well-timed targeting”, “focused advertising”, “large-scale reach” and “efficient pricing”.

This guide will focus on lead generation, which is a practice that can increase the sales of your products and services by turning leads into fully paid customers or subscribers. This will increase profit margins.

If you are already managing content marketing campaigns, a great way to generate leads cost-effectively, remarketing can add a bit more fuel to fire. As ever, ads can complement content and vice versa. There is no longer a need to opt for one or the other as content and ads can work in tandem.

Create an offer

For remarketing to work, you first need to come up with an offer that will prompt a prospect to take action such as signing up for a newsletter, creating an account on your website, or calling or emailing your business.

The offer is a counterpoint to the action as the prospect is effectively providing information or engaging with you in exchange for something else. This could be a voucher, discount or freebie. Recent research found that three-quarters of consumers are always on the lookout for a deal.

Try to make the offer as compelling as possible. A 20%-off-first-order offer may be the most enticing, or free delivery or trial period could be best. Tailor the offer to your company and industry.

A quick Google search for your keywords will show what competitors are doing to entice customers if you need a bit of inspiration.

Craft a landing page

After defining your offer, you can move on to crafting a landing page. This page is the first thing that visitors will see after clicking on your ad on Google. It will convert your customers, so it needs to be relevant and focused.

The primary purpose of a landing page is for prospects to input their information. For example, you can ask them to enter their name and email address in order to claim the offer.

Landing pages should get a prospect from A to B in the quickest possible time. You don’t want them getting distracted by social media profile links or anything that may lead them to click elsewhere.

The information that prospects input here double as usable first-party data for you to follow up later with an email or text. Now that everything is in place, you can finally start remarketing with Google Ads.

Set up remarketing

Research shows that consumers usually need six to eight digital touchpoints before they become a customer. Your webpages will not convert every time, so you need to reach out and remind them of your brand. This is what remarketing is for.

Remarketing begins immediately after a consumer has left your site after visiting for the first time. You will be using ads on Google’s Display Network to entice recent visitors to click through to your optimised landing page.

To start remarketing, you will need to connect Google Ads and Google Analytics so that you build a target audience of ‘past visitors’. You can target anyone during a specific time period. Thirty days may be a good window to target, but you can tailor this to your requirements. To connect Ads and Analytics, you must:

Click on Admin after signing into Google Analytics

Click on Google Ads Linking in the Property column

Click on New Link Group under the Google Ads Linking header

Select your Google Account and click connect

Now, you are ready to create your audience. You will need to go through a similar process to get this up and running. You can find Audience Definitions under the Property column, which is where you can create a new audience and share it with Google Ads.

There is a drop-down list of audience definitions with options to remarket to ‘all users’, ‘new users’, ‘returning users’, ‘users who visited a specific section of my site’ and ‘users who completed a transaction’. You can target past visitors by clicking on ‘all users’. Just make sure to set a time limit, such as the last 30 days.

Now, click on your Google Ad account in the drop-down box under audience destinations before clicking publish at the bottom of the page.

Start your campaign

You can now start creating your campaign to capture those all-important leads on Google. You can do this by:

Navigating to New Campaign in your Google Ad account

Selecting a goal for campaign success

The options are ‘sales’, ‘leads’, ‘website traffic’, ‘product and brand consideration’, ‘brand awareness and reach’, and ‘app promotion’

Choose ‘leads’ as this will work best with your offer

Select a campaign type – choose Standard Display Campaign

Enter the URL for your landing page

Next, you need to name the campaign and select a location, which can be ‘all countries and territories’ or something more specific if required.

You must also confirm your bidding strategy for ads, select the audience you want to target, and set an Ad group bid. Opting for a low $1-per-click bid to begin with will keep costs down.

Finally, you need to create an ad using the Google Ads Responsive builder. You can test a few different descriptions and headlines here. It doesn’t really require any intensive graphic design, so don’t worry. When everything is completed, you can select Add to Ad Group and start your campaign by clicking Create Campaign.

That’s it! Now, you have everything in place to turn visitors into paying customers. Remember, you can use high-quality content marketing to draw consumers to your site and then use remarketing to increase conversion rates.