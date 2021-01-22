Brand safety has been a major theme in marketing and advertising in recent years, but a new study by Reach claims that the risks associated with “bad”, “shocking” or “unreliable” content may have been overstated. The first brand safety scandals occurred back in 2017, when YouTube was found to be placing advertising messages next to extremist content and inadvertently funding organisations such as Isis. After a major backlash as certain ad spaces were boycotted, social media platforms brought in new measures to bring back advertisers. This included the hiring of internal teams that would flag and remove unsavoury content before it was viewed and shared online.

While those measures have made platforms safer, the new research suggests that many consumers expect to see bad things and won’t necessarily abandon a brand afterwards. Three quarters of respondents said that they understand that they will view unreliable content when browsing social media, while around half revealed expectations for violent and shocking content. Reach found that the most important factor for consumers is actually the ad or content environment.

Respondents are more likely to view brands as trustworthy and reliable if they feature in ads on respected news sites, compared to social media or user-generated content.

“We’ve found that advertising is equally effective when shown next to content that would normally be blocked as long as it is in a trusted news environment,” Reach insight manager – Sarah Frost

Reach director Andrew Tenzer believes that brands should now be more concerned about where their ads are running, rather than focusing solely on the content it is placed next to or within. He concluded that “quality environments” should be the real target for brand safety advocates.

This is highlighted by the fact that only 9% of respondents said that they expect to see violent content on news sites, far lower than the 52% figure for social media.

